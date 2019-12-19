GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9.42 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005413 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OTCBTC, Gate.io and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $25.30 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021405 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, QBTC, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

