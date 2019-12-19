Head-To-Head Contrast: Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) vs. Keppel REIT (NYSE:KREVF)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust 7.61% 1.53% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Keppel REIT and Community Healthcare Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT $92.98 million 35.69 N/A N/A N/A Community Healthcare Trust $48.63 million 18.30 $4.40 million $1.59 27.74

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keppel REIT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Keppel REIT and Community Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community Healthcare Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $43.01, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Keppel REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT was listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006. It is one of Asia's leading REITs with a young and large portfolio of premium Grade A commercial assets in Singapore's prime business and financial districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia. The REIT has assets under management of over $8 billion in Singapore as well as key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, one of Asia's leading property companies. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with a diversified portfolio in real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

