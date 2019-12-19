Head to Head Review: Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) vs. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A Autolus Therapeutics -3,576.93% -39.54% -33.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Erytech Pharma and Autolus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Erytech Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.68%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.82%. Given Erytech Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erytech Pharma and Autolus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$45.14 million $2.44 1.95 Autolus Therapeutics $1.41 million 387.22 -$12.86 million ($1.42) -9.58

Autolus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Erytech Pharma. Autolus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Erytech Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Erytech Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats Autolus Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing AUTO4, a programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and AUTO6, a programmed T cell therapy for treating neuroblastoma. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a collaboration partnership with AbCellera Biologics Inc. on antibody discovery project. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

