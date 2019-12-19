HempCoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $393.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $226,140.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00058473 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00087770 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000863 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00060381 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,184.35 or 1.00140324 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 253,685,286 coins and its circulating supply is 253,550,136 coins. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

