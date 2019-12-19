Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.29 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) will announce sales of $34.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Heska posted sales of $34.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $123.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.11 million to $123.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.02 million, with estimates ranging from $138.76 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Heska by 175.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Heska by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Heska by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska stock opened at $95.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.30 million, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 8.52. Heska has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $102.09.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

