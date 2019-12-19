Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc (TSE:HCG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on HCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$28.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$32.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.44. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$13.34 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$116.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 3.1509542 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.