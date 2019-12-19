Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Insider Igor Matushansky Sells 11,484 Shares

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $90,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hookipa Pharma stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 214,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,233. The company has a quick ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $7,636,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

