HorusPay Hits Market Cap of $429,703.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a market cap of $429,703.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00185425 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.04 or 0.01182674 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120286 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.