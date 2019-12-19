H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.79.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$20.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$21.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.61. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

