Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.84. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $148.20 on Thursday. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.28 and its 200-day moving average is $133.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.93%.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total transaction of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Anthony Capozzoli sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $176,990.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,520.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1,950.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

