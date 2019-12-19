Huobi Token Market Capitalization Tops $654.31 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $654.31 million and approximately $140.64 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $2.71 or 0.00037707 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, LBank and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.73 or 0.06545417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024145 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,284,047 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

