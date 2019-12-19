Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 802,150 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of -0.08.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $46,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,012.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $639,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

