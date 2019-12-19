Hush Market Capitalization Reaches $324,433.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. Hush has a total market capitalization of $324,433.00 and $175.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hush has traded down 37.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 7,839,805 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

