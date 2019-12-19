Hydro Protocol (HOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,367.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bgogo, OKEx and Ethfinex. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $10,367.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bgogo and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

