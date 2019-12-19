Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $19.88 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bgogo, CoinExchange and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market cap of $19.88 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens.

Hyperion's official website is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

