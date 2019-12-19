IDEX Membership Tops One Day Trading Volume of $440.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $133,568.00 and approximately $440.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $66.78 or 0.00933110 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

