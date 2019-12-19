IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,691.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gate.io, CoinBene and HitBTC. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $79,691.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Cashierest, Upbit, Bittrex, LBank, DDEX, Allbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

