Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) Insider Andrew R. Hockey Acquires 58,970 Shares

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) insider Andrew R. Hockey bought 58,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,435.20 ($12,411.47).

LON:IOG traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 16 ($0.21). 1,093,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. Independent Oil & Gas PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 23 ($0.30).

Get Independent Oil & Gas alerts:

IOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price objective on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday.

Independent Oil & Gas Company Profile

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.