Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $38,264.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, COSS and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $181,694.00 and $38,264.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol launched on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,431,875 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

