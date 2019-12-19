INMAX (INX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,203.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a total market cap of $81,722.00 and approximately $20,203.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, INMAX has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00185828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.35 or 0.01182173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025444 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00120309 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INMAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

