Insider Buying: DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares in the company, valued at $530,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DLHC remained flat at $$4.02 during midday trading on Thursday. 21,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,000. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. DLH Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). DLH had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DLH by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DLH by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,275 shares during the period. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.