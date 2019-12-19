Insider Buying: HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,758,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,177,475.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $16,725.00.

Shares of HQI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 42,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,443. HireQuest has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

