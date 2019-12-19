Insider Buying: RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CEO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) CEO Marshall Chesrown acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marshall Chesrown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Marshall Chesrown acquired 66,000 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00.

RMBL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.88. 449,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,884. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.76 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RumbleON by 926.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 278,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 251,110 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in RumbleON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,074,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in RumbleON in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,856 shares during the last quarter.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

