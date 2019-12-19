Insider Buying: Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Acquires 31,300 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer John Mcmanus purchased 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$18,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 337,880 shares in the company, valued at C$202,728.

TKO stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.57. 632,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,402. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$82.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.15.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

