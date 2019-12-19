Insider Buying: Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Acquires 32,500 Shares of Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,652,687 shares in the company, valued at C$2,128,859.84.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Roger John Dumoulin-White acquired 45,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$9,450.00.

TLT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.33. 444,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,560. The stock has a market cap of $62.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 19.66 and a quick ratio of 18.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds and their associated drug formulations to destroy various cancers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Photo Dynamic Therapy and Therapeutic Laser Technology.

