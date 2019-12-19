Insider Selling: American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President Sells 7,421 Shares of Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $112,279.73. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

H Allan Dow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, H Allan Dow sold 100 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $1,589.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of American Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50.

NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. 91,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,352. The company has a market capitalization of $482.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $17.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Software by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 227,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

