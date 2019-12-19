Insider Selling: Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Insider Sells 285,000 Shares of Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

AGR remained flat at $GBX 76.40 ($1.00) during midday trading on Thursday. 2,931,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 74.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. Assura PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Get Assura alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Assura in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 72.33 ($0.95).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.