Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $84.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,620. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

