Insider Selling: Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.13. 6,220,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $223.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.82. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.