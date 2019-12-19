Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Sells 5,340 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.65. 380,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.60. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.17.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

