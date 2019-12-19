Insider Selling: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Sells 37,603 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Lee Enterprises stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 800,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,638. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

