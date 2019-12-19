Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.22. The company had a trading volume of 208,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,617. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.50.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 45.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

