Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.90, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,189 shares in the company, valued at $12,647,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Thomas Carter sold 22,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $2,430,675.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $248,115.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $138,307.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.53. The stock had a trading volume of 955,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 261,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,403,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 81.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 295,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

