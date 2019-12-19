Insider Selling: Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells 5,038 Shares of Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE OOMA traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.99. 104,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ooma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 48.71% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ooma Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,395,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ooma by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 732,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 223,850 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 33.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 448,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ooma by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,596,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 69,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.9% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,253,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

