Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 619,053 shares in the company, valued at $31,416,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Patrick Industries stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,235. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.97 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

