Insider Selling: Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CEO Sells $1,324,000.00 in Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CEO Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PRNB stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.85. 346,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,657. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

PRNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

