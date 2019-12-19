Insider Selling: Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

QUOT stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. 1,159,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,343. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $978.88 million, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $114.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

