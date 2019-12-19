Insider Selling: Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SFST traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 15,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFST. BidaskClub raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

