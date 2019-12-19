Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 728,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. 6,612,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,646,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zynga Inc has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 65.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

