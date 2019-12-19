Insights Network Market Cap Achieves $1.56 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1,020.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.73 or 0.06545417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00028859 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.