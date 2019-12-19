INT Chain Price Down 2.1% This Week (INT)

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last week, INT Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. INT Chain has a total market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, OKEx, Allcoin and OKEx Korea.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get INT Chain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.06573207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00030371 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001472 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About INT Chain

INT Chain (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 379,720,377 coins. The official website for INT Chain is intchain.io. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN. The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INT Chain Coin Trading

INT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, OKEx Korea, OKEx, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for INT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.