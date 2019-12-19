INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) COO Sells $85,425.00 in Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,930.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INTL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. 123,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market cap of $960.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. INTL Fcstone Inc has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 0.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in INTL Fcstone by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 62.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 133.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

