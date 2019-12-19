Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 19th (ABM, ADS, CBIO, CHD, CREE, CRI, FBMS, GDOT, GDP, GRUB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, December 19th:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $45.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €290.00 ($337.21) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $83.00 to $79.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cree is benefiting from the buyout of Infineon Technologies’ RF Power Division that expanded Wolfspeed portfolio with robust power and RF GaN-on-SiC power solutions. The company’s cost cutting measures and recovery in utilization rates remain tailwinds. Further, it’s cross licensing agreements are anticipated to bolster adoption and drive the top line. Moreover, solid demand for IoT is expected to drive the company's performance in the industrial market. However, downside in LED Products revenues offset growth in Wolfspeed vertical. The effect of export restrictions on Huawei due to the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a headwind. Further, weaker-than-expected demand for the company’s LED products is an overhang. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have increased in the past three months, driven by its robust earnings trend. The company reported positive earnings surprise for the fourth straight time in third-quarter 2019 driven by robust demand for its merchandise. It expects favorable trends in the U.S. Retail and Wholesale businesses to continue driving top and bottom lines throughout 2019. The company's efforts to enhance omni-channel and e-commerce capabilities bode well. Further, its co-branded stores are likely to aid sales. However, the company is exposed to tariff threats, due to the introduction of tariffs on List 4 goods. It expects negative impacts of tariff to be around $4 million in the fourth quarter. Also, adverse currency rates are hurting the company’s performance. Moreover, it expects high inventory levels to persist in 2019.”

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $29.00 to $24.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $44.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $65.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OUTFRONT Media is focused on increasing its digital-display assets at prime locations. It has resorted to acquisitions, expansions and conversions of static billboard displays to digital, which bode well for long-term growth. With the expansion of footprint and technology platform, the company is capitalizing on out-of-home (OOH) advertising. Its geographically-diversified portfolio has been benefiting from upbeat trends in national advertising. Its performance in the recently-reported quarter highlighted growth in revenues in the United States, though transit franchise cost and billboard lease expenses marred the positives. Moreover, heightening competition, rising capital expenditures and presence of high debt level are likely to hinder its growth tempo. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Standard Motors have underperformed the broader industry over the past year on the back of several tailwinds. The buyout of Pollak has bolstered Standard Motors’ growth opportunities. In addition to driving revenues of the firm’s Engine Management unit, the acquisition will also generate operational and commercial synergies going forward. Increasing orders from both Temperature Control and Engine Management segments are likely to boost Standard Motors’ overall sales and earnings However, plant shifts, and elevated distribution and labor costs, owing to strong surge of volume, are likely to hamper Standard Motor’s gross margin in 2019. A challenging macroeconomic environment is weighing on the prospects of the firm. Hence, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Airlines is being aided by a healthy uptick in passenger revenues on the back of strong demand for air travel. Reduction in fuel prices is an added positive. Further, we are upbeat about United Airlines' efforts to reward its shareholders through buybacks. Moreover, the company has an impressive history with respect to earnings per share, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters. However, the prolonged grounding of Boeing 737 MAX jets is worrisome. It is causing numerous flight cancellations and hurting revenues as United Airlines has 14 such jets in its fleet. The carrier's high-debt levels further add to its woes. Moreover, weather-related disruptions are affecting operations. Mainly due to these headwinds, shares of United Airlines underperformed its industry in a year's time.”

