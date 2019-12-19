Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IRET shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

IRET stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.83. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

