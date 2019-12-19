IOST (IOST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $27.22 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. In the last seven days, IOST has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $60.87 million and approximately $27.22 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinZest, Cobinhood, Zebpay and Vebitcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOST

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.06622234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002552 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (IOST) is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, DigiFinex, BigONE, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Hotbit, Vebitcoin, CoinBene, GOPAX, DDEX, Coineal, Huobi, ABCC, OKEx, DragonEX, Bitrue, Upbit, OTCBTC, Koinex, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, CoinZest, IDEX, Bitkub, BitMax, WazirX, Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Zebpay, HitBTC, BitMart, IDAX and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

