iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) to Issue $0.19 Monthly Dividend

iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1883 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

FIBR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $101.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a 52-week low of $96.50 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.