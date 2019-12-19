iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4411 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $113.66. 5,080,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,810. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.62 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

