iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $26,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 119.3% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $44.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

