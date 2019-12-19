iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1335 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.50. 3,593,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.