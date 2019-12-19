iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1277 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th.

SUB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 166,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,187. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.14 and a 1 year high of $107.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

